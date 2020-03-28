Sara Evans to release covers album Copy That in May

Sara Evans will release covers album Copy That on 15th May 2020 on her Born to Fly Records label, distributed by ADA.

The 13-track collection sees Sara covering songs from across six decades. It features collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show and Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet, and is co-produced by Sara and Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls).

The first single is If I Can’t Have You, a cover of the Bee Gees song, and you can listen to it below:

Copy That is Sara’s first album since 2017’s Words. The album was announced on talkshoplive® from Nashville by Sara and is available to pre-order now on vinyl and CD.

The track listing for Copy That is:

1. If I Can’t Have You (available now)

2. Don’t Get Me Wrong

3. Come On Eileen

4. Crazy Love

5. Whenever I Call You Friend feat. Phillip Sweet (available May 1)

6. It’s Too Late

7. Monday Morning

8. All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye

9. I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry feat. Old Crow Medicine Show (available April 3)

10. 6th Avenue Heartache

11. My Sharona

12. She’s Got You

13. Hard To Say I’m Sorry (available April 17)