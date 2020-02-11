Sam Hunt unveils new track Hard to Forget

Sam Hunt continues to spoil us by dropping more new music from his upcoming second album Southside.

Hard to Forget is the latest teaser from Sam and it follows Kinfolks, which is currently number 2 on the US Radio Airplay chart, and Sinning With You, which arrived earlier this year. Take a listen to the song below:

Hard to Forget was written by Sam Hunt, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ashley Gorley, Audrey Grisham, Russ Hull, and Mary Jean Shurtz. The track samples Webb Pierce’s There Stands The Glass.

Sam will appear on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Thursday 13th February to perform Kinfolks. Southside will be released on 3rd April 2020.

Sam hits the road in May for The Southside Summer Tour 2020 with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and ERNEST. The 41-city run across North America goes on sale today, exclusively to Citi members via www.citientertainment.com with public on-sale opening this Friday 14th February on www.ticketmaster.com.