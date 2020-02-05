Sam Hunt to release new album Southside in April

Sam Hunt has announced that his new album Southside will be released on 3rd April 2020 via MCA Nashville.

Southside will feature Kinfolks and the recently released ballad Sinning With You. At the moment there’s no word on whether it will house Body Like a Back Road or Downtown’s Dead.

The album will be Sam’s first single his critically-acclaimed 2014 album Montevallo, which was certified three times Platinum.

Along with the album announcement, Sam has also detailed The Southside Summer Tour. He will hit the road with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, ERNEST and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

The Southside Summer Tour will kick off on 28th May in Charlotte and head to over 40 markets including Chicago, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Birmingham, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego and more.

Citi is the official presale credit card for The Southside Summer Tour and as such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment beginning Tuesday 11th February at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday 13th February at 10 p.m. local time.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Public on sale opens Friday 14th February at 9 a.m. local time. For more information visit www.ticketmaster.com.