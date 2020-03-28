Sam Hunt releases Hard to Forget music video

Sam Hunt has debuted the music video for Hard to Forget ahead of the release of new album Southside on 3rd April 2020.

The video is directed by Tim Mattia and it revolves around a cast of characters taking up residence at the lowbrow Southside Motel. Sam is featured among the tenants and he takes the viewer through his day seeing everything from a card game gone sideways and a down on his luck clown to poolside partiers and a blissful little girl dancing to the light-hearted tune.

Watch the video below:

Hard to Forget is the follow-up to Sam’s number one hit Kinfolks. The song is the latest to be unveiled from Southside following Drinkin’ Too Much, Body Like a Backroad, Kinfolks and Sinning With You.

Sam has recently had to cancel his Southside album release party in Las Vegas and push back the opening weekend of his The Southside Summer Tour following the COVID-19 pandemic. Shows in Charlotte, Raleigh and Bristow are rescheduled to October 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.