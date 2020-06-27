Sam Hunt debuts acoustic version of current single Hard to Forget

Sam Hunt has released an acoustic version of his current single Hard to Forget.

The new version strips out the vocal sample of Webb Pierce’s classic There Stands the Glass but retains the ear-catching melody. Take a listen to the new version below:

Hard to Forget is taken from Sam’s current album Southside, which topped the charts on its release. It follows his number one hit Kinfolks and the record-breaking Body Like a Back Road.

Southside is the long-awaited follow-up to Sam’s monster 2014 debut album Montevallo, which has been certified 3x Platinum in the US. The album also features the releases Drinkin’ Too Much and Downtown’s Dead.

Sam was recently forced to cancel his upcoming Southside tour due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic after originally delaying the start of the tour.