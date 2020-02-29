Sam Hunt confirms Southside track list and announced Las Vegas album launch show

Following the release of his recent single Hard to Forget and the success of his latest number one single Kinfolks, Sam Hunt has unveiled the track listing for his upcoming album Southside.

Released on 3rd April, Southside features 12 tracks all co-written by Sam. It will include the singles Drinkin’ Too Much, Body Like a Backroad, Downtown’s Dead, Kinfolks, Sinning With You and Hard to Forget.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The full track listing is:

1. 2016 (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Thompson)

2. Hard To Forget (Sam Hunt, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ashley Gorley, Audrey Grisham, Russ Hull, Mary Jean Shurtz)

3. Kinfolks (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Jerry Flowers)

4. Young Once (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins, Josh Osborne)

5. Body Like A Back Road (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally)

6. That Ain’t Beautiful (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally)

7. Let It Down (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte, Josh Osborne, Ernest K Smith)

8. Downtown’s Dead (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally, Charlie Handsome)

9. Nothing Lasts Forever (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally)

10. Sinning With You (Sam Hunt, Josh Osborne, Paul DiGiovanni, Emily Weisband)

11. Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte, Josh Osborne, Ernest K Smith)

12. Drinkin’ Too Much (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Stuart Hine)

Sam will celebrate release day by throwing an album release part at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas. He will be joined by a host of surprise guests and tickets go on sale on Friday 6th March at SamHunt.com/Tour.

Over the summer, Sam will embark on The Southside Summer Tour 2020 with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and ERNEST. The tour runs through over 40 markets from New York City, Miami and Atlanta to Houston, Chicago, Phoenix and more.