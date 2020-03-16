Ruthie Collins debuts new track Bad Woman

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ruthie Collins has released new track Bad Woman from her upcoming album Cold Comfort, due 3rd April on Curb Records.

Bad Woman is available to stream and download now, and you can take a listen to it below:

Describing the song, Ruthie says: “Sometimes you wish you could just go ahead and do the wrong thing. A while back I started falling for a guy who was very much taken. I’d never cross those lines, but I remember stepping back and looking at the situation and thinking, ‘Man, I wish just for a second I could not have a conscience and see what would happen.’ When the chorus kicks in, though, I remind myself that I’m not a bad woman, that I’m a good girl and I’ll be just fine without him. We shot a music video for the song in Joshua Tree, which was really fun for me because I got to sort of embrace my alter ego and climb up onto the bar in black leather shorts and take shots of whiskey.”

Ruthie is due to play her first UK show on 17th May as part of Country In the Afternoon in London.

Cold Comfort is a blend of cinematic roots, intimate folk, and old-school country, and moves away from the pop feel of Ruthie’s previous releases. Ruthie worked with longtime collaborator Wes Harllee to produce and GRAMMY-winner Ryan Freeland (Bonnie Raitt, Ray LaMontagne) to mix.

“Making this album felt like a sink or swim moment for me,” says Collins. “I felt like I needed to just go for it, to just trust my instincts and make the record I’d always wanted to make.”

Ruthie was raised on a grape farm in Fredonia, New York. She spent five years after college writing songs and waiting tables in Nashville before landing a deal with Curb.