Rumer to release new album Nashville Tears in April

British singer Rumer will release her new album Nashville Tears on 24th April 2020 through Cooking Vinyl.

A foray into Country music, something that Rumer has been a fan of for a long time, Nashville Tears came to fruition when Rumer lived in the American South. She discovered the music of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Hugh Prestwood and she’s recorded 15 of his songs, including several never recorded until now.

Ahead of the album release, Rumer has released new single Hard Times For Lovers.

Of the track, Rumer comments, “”Hard Times for Lovers was originally a hit for Judy Collins in 1979. What I really like about this song is how it has a retro 70’s country feel yet the lyrics are still relevant today.”

In May Rumer will head out on tour for her first live shows of 2020. You can see her at the following dates:

7th May 2020 – Bexhill on the Sea – De La Warr Pavilion, Rye Jazz Festival

14th May 2020 – Birmingham – Birmingham Town Hall

16th May 2020 – Manchester – The Royal Northern College of Music

17th May 2020 – London – Queen Elizabeth Hall

19th May 2020 – Edinburgh – Queen’s Hall

Rumer made her debut in 2010 with Seasons of My Soul, which was certified Platinum in the UK and Ireland. The album was one of the top-charting debuts of the 2010s.