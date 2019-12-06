Robert Vincent to release new album In This Town You’re Owned in February

Liverpool’s Robert Vincent will release third studio album In This Town You’re Owned on 14th February 2020 via Thirty Tigers.

To celebrate the announcement, Vincent has shared new single My Neighbour’s Ghost and you can watch the video for it below:

Of the new track, Robert explains, “There is so much we can all learn from life. ‘Life will take you, if you like it or if you don’t, so live it’. Do we sometimes take our lives for granted? Do we always live life to the full? Should we take in what is going on around us more?”

In This Town You’re Owned is produced by Ethan Johns and the central theme ask the the difficult questions about everyday emotions.

“I’m just really interested in the human condition and how people react to things.” adds Vincent.

Vincent received the inaugural Emerging Artist Award from ‘Whispering Bob’ Harris in 2016. He was then invited onto BBC4’s Old Grey Whistle Test: For One Night Only.

In support of the new album, Vincent has announced brand new tour dates for next Spring today. The full 2020 dates are:

March

23rd – London The Lexington

25th – Sheffield Greystones

26th – Leeds Lending Room

27th – Biddulph St Lawrence’s Church

April

1st – Manchester Night and Day

2nd – Bristol Louisiana

3rd – Liverpool Jimmy’s