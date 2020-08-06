Robbie Cavanagh to release new single Feeding Time this month

Robbie Cavanagh will release his new single Feeding Time on Friday 14th August 2020.

Feeding Time was written at home and recorded remotely during the ongoing pandemic. It looks at the contemplative time provided by suddenly living in a ghost town. Cavanagh explores cancelled plans, remaining positive and noisy neighbours over the course of the song.

Cavanagh enlisted the help of fellow musicians George Cook (drums), Roberto Ruiz (Bass), Joe Coombs (Electric Guitar) and CJ Hillman (Pedal Steel). The track was mixed and mastered by Howard Rose.

Commenting on the track Cavanagh said, “The thing I value most in collaboration is being in a room together, bouncing ideas off each other and feeling our way around the tune. Of course this wasn’t possible for Feeding Time, but I’ve actually really enjoyed the process of recording remotely and allowing people to do what they think feels right. I trust these guys so there really was no fear. It actually really demonstrates just how good these musicians are that they can fit together so beautifully without the eye contact, discussion or rehearsal time.”

Cavanagh is currently in the process of pre-production for his 3rd record, which will be recorded at Studiowz in Pembrokeshire in January 2021.