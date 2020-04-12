Rob Mayes to perform on Destination Country’s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ sessions on Thursday

LA-based singer-songwriter Rob Mayes will perform as part of Destination Country’s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series.

Fans can see Rob performing a 30-minute acoustic set on Thursday 16th April 2020 at 9pm UK time. Tickets are now on sale from https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/rob_mayes_live_in_your_living_room/76670.

Rob released his debut single Closer in 2019 followed by the EP of the same name. Since then he’s been dropping new music regularly, showing off the different sides of his abilities.

Perhaps best-known for his acting work in ABC’s Mistresses and Lifetime’s The Client List, Rob has been making waves in Nashville with his take on Country music. He’s due to release new single Didn’t Do It On My Own on Friday 24th April 2020.

Rob’s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ session follows sold-out shows from Lauren Jenkins and Thompson Square. The series has also seen performances from Kyle Daniel, Austin Jenckes and Kaitlyn Baker.

All proceeds from the show, following StageIt’s mandatory cut, will be donated directly to the artist.

Get ready for Rob’s show by listening to our Spotify playlist: