EF Country

RaeLynn releases female empowerment anthem Keep Up

RaeLynn
Ford Fairchild
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Lakeview release music video for debut single Poor Me
Next Article
Tucker Beathard returns with new single You Would Think

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you