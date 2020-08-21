Premiere: watch Jerry Castle’s video for new single Make Do

Jerry Castle has released the music video for his new single Make Do and we’ve got the exclusive premiere of it!

Make Do is a song that opens with a gritty, spiralling guitar riff before Castle’s husky, world-weary vocal exudes the virtues of kicking back to forget about your problems. It’s an anthem ready built for escapism, regardless of the cause of your troubles.

Watch the video below:

Make Do is taken from the forthcoming album Midnight Testaments, which will be released on 16th October 2020.

“I was set to release the album in April of 2020 but because of the Covid pandemic, the release ended up being delayed indefinitely. In May of 2020, after two months of being quarantined, I was having a hard time keeping it together. I was so ready to have the album out and beyond ready to be out touring,” says Castle. “I had to come to the realization that I had absolutely zero control over everything that was going on. That’s when I sat down and wrote ‘Make Do’. It’s a song about accepting things as they are and making the most of the hand you’re dealt”.

Recorded at Trace Horse Studio in Nashville, Midnight Testaments finds Castle revisiting the pedal steel guitar and soul music that resonated throughout his roots in the Appalachian Mountains. The songs were all written in a tumultuous time in his life, during which he fell in love, got married, mourned the death of close friends and reflected on his life’s journey.