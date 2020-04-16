Premiere: listen to Mark Elliott’s new single Craziest Thing now

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mark Elliott will release new single Craziest Thing tomorrow (17th April) and you can’t get an exclusive first listen of it right here.

Premiering a day before it’s official release, Craziest Thing is a feel-good Country anthem that explores getting carried away at key moments in life. Take a listen to the song below:

Talking about the track Mark shares, ‘We all have a list of crazy things we’ve done; crazy-fun, crazy-wild, crazy-stupid–and just plain crazy. This country roots track takes the listener through the story of hopping trains drunk, losing the title to your truck in a poker game you had no business playing in, and the craziest thing of all…. falling in love.”

Mark made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter in Washington, DC where as a teenager he caught the attention of legendary songwriter Tom Paxton. That led him to Nashville where he signed a publishing deal with Cherry Lane Music.

Craziest Thing is taken from Mark’s upcoming solo EP, which is due out early in 2020. Mark also has an active touring schedule with his band Runaway Home.

Over his career to date he’s established himself as a well-published and critically acclaimed songwriter who has won distinguished songwriting awards, including the Kerrville New Folk Award.

He has written for many top publishing houses, leading to both independent and major-label artists recording his songs. Mark also writes books, blogs, and essays.

Find out more about Mark by visiting http://markelliottcreative.com.