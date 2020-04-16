O&O to release new single Leave It ‘Til Tomorrow next week

London-based duo O&O will release new single Leave It ‘Til Tomorrow on Friday 24th April 2020.

The track is the follow-up to recent singles Here We Are and Dancing On The Floor, which have amassed almost 40k streams between them. Leave It ‘Til Tomorrow is an acoustic-led ballad that highlights the duo’s killer harmonies.

You can pre-save the track ahead of its release at https://ditto.fm/leave-it-til-tomorrow.

O&O co-wrote the song with UK Country star Laura Oakes and the song is driven by Orian’s emotive lead vocal. The track is layered with banjo and electric guitars.

O&O describe Leave It ‘Til tomorrow as “another one of our explorations into the intricacies of romantic relationships. For a while, the song was but an old-forgotten voice memo on Orian’s phone: a melody and lyric she hummed to herself in the shower. With the initial idea and a few chords at hand, we knew Laura was the perfect writer to help us realize the full potential of the song, which was completed in a few effortless hours spent in our living room over tea and cake.”

Over their career to date O&O have built up more than 1 million views on their YouTube channel. They recently launched a series of collaborations with other emerging artists and their cover of James Taylor’s Sweet Baby James was shared by the great man himself.

During COVID-19 lockdown, O&O has established a successful, bi-weekly series of ‘Sunday Social’ acoustic live-stream concerts, popular amongst their global following of more than 12K subscribers.

The duo’s full band headline show at legendary London venue the Spice Of Life, planned to coincide with this single release, has been re-scheduled to 18th September 2020, with support from Robbie Cavanagh & Jess Thristan – limited tickets on-sale now.

In place of this show and to celebrate the single release, O&O will perform a special YouTube Live Stream Concert on Sunday 26 April 2020.