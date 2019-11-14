O&O announce new single Here We Are

O&O will release new single Here We Are on Friday 15th November 2019.

The first taste of new music since their debut EP Truth Comes Out, Here We Are is available to pre-save at https://ditto.fm/here-we-are. The song received its its exclusive first play on Country Hits Radio over the weekend.

O&O have spent the first half of 2019 working on new music and they performed at festivals across the country including the first ever British Country Music Festival in Blackpool. They’ve picked up support from multiple BBC regional stations and Country Hits Radio among others.

On their YouTube channel, the duo has launched a new series featuring collaborations with upcoming homegrown Country and Americana artists, selecting singer-songwriter Joe Martin as their first guest.

O&O will perform at Country in the Afternoon on Sunday 17th November, which follows their recent headline show at The Finsbury.