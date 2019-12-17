Olivia Lane to embark on UK tour in February

Olivia Lane will return to the UK for a headline tour in February it has been announced.

The Houston-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter will kick the run off on 4th February 2020 at The Grace in London. She will then perform in Bristol, Manchester, Nottingham and Brighton. Additional dates are to be announced in the coming weeks.

Looking forward to the tour, Olivia said: “There aren’t enough words to express my excitement about coming back to play in the UK! I love the people and the culture.”

The dates follow the release of Olivia’s latest EP The One, which was released over the summer. She also featured on the US TV series Songland on NBC.

Olivia’s previous singles Hey 3AM, You Got Me and So Good It Hurts have picked up radio support on both sides of the pond with BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris and BBC Radio Scotland’s Ricky Ross playing the tracks.

The full list of dates for the tour is:

4th Feb – The Grace – London

5th Feb – Crofters Rights – Bristol

6th Feb – Night and Day – Manchester

7th Feb – Bodega – Nottingham

8th Feb – Proper Cycle Cafe – Hassocks (Brighton)

Tickets are on sale now at https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/JXryr.