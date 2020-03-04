Next From Nashville: Blanco Brown, Danielle Bradbery and The Sisterhood Band are heading to the UK in May

Live Nation is bringing Next From Nashville to the UK in May.

It will premiere at The Great Escape on 14th May and is presented by CMA (Country Music Association). The tour will feature breakout stars Blanco Brown and Danielle Bradbery along with emerging act The Sisterhood Band.

The showcase at The Great Escape will be followed by a string of UK tour dates, including London (O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire), Liverpool (Arts Club), Glasgow (St. Luke’s) and Birmingham (O2 Institute2) between 16th – 20th May.

Next From Nashville is already well-established in the US as a stage at Country music festivals. It supports emerging musical talent from the city and champions Nashville’s musical diversity and progressive sound.

Blanco said, “I’m super excited to be playing in the UK again! Last time I was there I was so inspired and it motivated me to write a few songs, hopefully I get to share those with y’all sooner than later!”

Danielle said, “I’m so excited to come back to the UK. The fans are incredible and I couldn’t be more pumped to be playing The Great Escape!!”

Alyssa and Ruby from The Sisterhood Band said, “Coming back to the UK is like coming home for us! The Sisterhood Band’s first tour was in the UK and we’ve grown so much since then. We are very excited to share our new music with our friends and fans that we’ve made there over the years, and share the stage with some of the most incredible talent that’s coming from Nashville!”

The full dates for the tour are:

Thu 14 May 2020 – Brighton – The Great Escape Festival presented by CMA

Sat 16 May 2020 – Liverpool – Arts Club

Mon 18 May 2020 – Glasgow – St. Luke’s

Tue 19 May 2020 – Birmingham – O2 Institute 2

Wed 20 May 2020 – London – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tickets for the Next From Nashville tour are available from https://www.livenation.co.uk and tickets for The Great Escape Festival are on sale now from https://greatescapefestival.com.