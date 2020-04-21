Morgan Wallen gets personal on new track More Than My Hometown

Morgan Wallen has released his heartfelt and personal new track More Than My Hometown.

The song was given a world exclusive first play by Bob Harris on his BBC Radio 2 show last week. It’s the follow-up to This Bar and is another taster of what fans can expect from Morgan’s upcoming new album.

Take a listen to More Than My Hometown below:

Morgan co-wrote the track with Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith and Ryan Vojtesak and it was produced by ACM Producer of the Year nominee Joey Moi. More Than My Hometown settles on a romantic crossroads where two paths are destined to split. With sunset sonics and a nostalgic vocal, it’s far from a bitter sendoff, filled instead with compassion and inner conflict as the gravel-voiced hitmaker wanes vulnerable and aims to prove he’s enough.

Next month, Morgan was due to tour the UK for the first time with a run of sold-out shows. Those dates have now been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the cancellation, Morgan shares, “For obvious reasons we’ve had to cancel these shows. I’m sorry y’all. I wish there was some way around it, but this is our only option right now. I was looking forward to coming over there so much, I’ve never been to the UK before. I’ll be back. Y’all take care and stay safe during this weird time.”

Morgan recently earned his first-ever ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and recently topped 2.5 billion total career streams. His first chart-topper Up Down recently hit 2x Platinum in the US matching his 2x Platinum hit Whiskey Glasses.

Current single Chasin’ You has been certified Gold and is heading for the top spot at Country radio in the US.