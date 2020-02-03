Morgan Wallen announces headline UK tour for May with Hardy as special guest

Morgan Wallen has announced details of his first ever UK headline tour for May.

The run comes hot on the heels of his sold-out US headline run and his nationwide direct support slot on Jason Aldean’s We Back Tour. He will be joined across the four shows by special guest Hardy.

“I can’t wait to get over to the UK for my first time ever,” shares Wallen. “I’ve always heard how amazing the fans are over there – looking forward to experiencing it for myself. Y’all get ready for a good time!”

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, launches on 14th May at Manchester’s Gorilla. Fans can expect Morgan to perform songs from his smash hit debut album If I Know Me.

On Friday Morgan released a new version of Heartless, his collaboration with Diplo, featuring Julia Michaels. Following his European dates, he’ll join Luke Bryan’s Proud to Be Right Here Tour starting on 28th May.

Hardy scored a Top 25 hit with debut single Rednecker and he’s had four Platinum-certified number ones as a songwriter under his belt. He’s also going to be on tour in the US with Cole Swindell and Thomas Rhett.

The full dates are:

May 14th – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

May 15th – London, UK – The Garage

May 17th – Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy 2

May 19th – Glasgow, SCT – SWG3 Warehouse

Ticket pre-sales begin 5th February, and will go on-sale to the general public 7th February.