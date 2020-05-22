Mo Pitney to release new album Ain’t Lookin’ Back in August

Mo Pitney will release his second album Ain’t Lookin’ Back on 15th August 2020 through Curb Records.

To mark the announcement Mo released a fourth track from the set, Mattress of the Floor. Watch the video for it below:

Ain’t Lookin’ Back is produced by Jim “Moose” Brown and it combines Mo’s love of traditional country music in the vein of Ray Price, Buck Owens and Roger Miller with his affinity for singer/songwriters like Randy Newman and James Taylor. The album features 13 tracks that merge acoustic-driven country, bluegrass and soulful blues with tender, heartfelt lyrics.

“I wanted to be completely open-minded while recording this album. It was important for me to meld all my influences of the past that represent who I am as an artist today, hopefully to make one complete thought and to make something new. The end goal was to shut out all other voices, close our eyes, and create something that came from the heart,” shares Mo of the making of the new album. “I’m looking forward to taking this body of work that is completely me and sharing it with the world. I’m excited to see people’s reactions.”

For the record Mo worked with more than two dozen songwriters including Bobby Tomberlin, Paul Overstreet, Tim Nichols, Matt Jenkins, Trevor Rosen, Matt Ramsey, Matt Alderman, Billy Montana, Randy Montana, Jimmy Yeary, Mark Nesler and Tom Douglas, among others. Mo has co-writing credit on seven tracks.

The track listing for Ain’t Lookin’ Back is:

1. A Music Man (feat. Jamey Johnson)

2. Right Now With You

3. Ain’t Bad For A Good Ol’ Boy

4. ‘Til I Get Back To You

5. Looks Like Rain

6. Boy Gets The Girl

7. Ain’t Lookin’ Back

8. Old Home Place (feat. His All-Star Band)

9. Plain and Simple

10. Mattress On The Floor

11. Local Honey

12. Old Stuff Better

13. Jonas