Mitchell Tenpenny to make UK live debut with C2C 2020 performances

Mitchell Tenpenny is heading to the UK for his very first shows on this side of the pond as part of C2C: Country to Country 2020.

He will perform on the Spotlight Stage in London on Friday March 13th before Eric Church’s headline set and will close the evening at the C2C Official Aftershow party at Indigo at the O2.

Tenpenny also recently released his new EP Naughty List, which includes the original track Naughty List and versions of Let It Snow and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

The grandson of industry legend Donna Hilley who shaped the musical landscape of country music as CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Tenpenny wrote the Top 5 hit If The Boot Fits for Granger Smith and he’s opened for the likes of Smith, Jake Owen, Brett Young, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dustin Lynch, Gary Allan, Jon Langston, and others.

Following a spell in high-school hardcore rock bands, Tenpenny gravitated towards Country music.

“I played my first country song and my momma started crying and I thought, ‘OK, this is what I need to do,’” he said. “It was a song called ‘Be My Baby’ and it was terrible, but it had a melody, and a story, and I wasn’t screaming. To see that emotion from her was awesome.” It was a turning point. He said, “I started writing stories from where I come from rather than where I thought I wanted to be.”

Tenpenny enjoyed a breakthrough with his single Drunk Me in 2018 and his album Telling All My Secrets is out now.