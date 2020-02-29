Midland release Live from the Palomino album

Midland have released new live album Midland Live From the Palomino,

The 10-track collection, released by Big Machine Records, is a digital only release and it captures the band’s one-night-only event a the legendary North Hollywood Palomino venue.

The Grammy-nominated trio recorded their set in front of fans, media and industry insiders who crowded into the iconic honky-tonk venue.

“Places like this are disappearing,” explains lead singer Mark Wystrach, “so you want to remember, to grab the moments while you still can. You think about who’s been on that stage and you can’t help but feel connected to so much greatness. We live for hardcore honky-tonks, and to be able to hold onto that night and bring a little slice of it through this album to our fans is special for us.”

The track list for Midland Live From the Palomino is:

1. Playboys (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

2. Let It Roll (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson

3. Burn Out (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

4. 21st Century Honky Tonk American Band (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Rhett Akins, Bob DiPiero

5. Cheatin’ Songs (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

6. Mr. Lonely (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, JoshOsborne

7. I Love You, Goodbye (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

8. Fast Hearts And Slow Towns (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Marv Green, Jon Nite

9. Cheatin’ By The Rules (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Rhett Akins, Bob DiPiero

10. Drinkin’ Problem (Live From The Palomino) – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

The live album arrives ahead of the band’s return to the UK in March for their headline tour, which was rescheduled from December. They will be playing at the following dates:

March 23rd – Belfast Ulster Hall

March 24th – Manchester The Ritz

March 25th – London The Roundhouse

March 27th – Sheffield Leadmill

March 28th – Birmingham Institute

March 29th – Glasgow Academy

Tickets are available from https://BM.lnk.to/La9_nPR.