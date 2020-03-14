Midland postpone European dates amidst coronavirus escalation

Midland have been forced to postpone their upcoming European tour due to the escalating situation across the globe surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The band were due to kick off their latest run on 16th March in Amsterdam but due to the recent travel restrictions imposed by President Trump and the various border control and safety measures implemented by countries, the tour is no longer possible.

You can see the band’s statement in their Facebook post below:

This is the second time the band has had to postpone their European tour. Last December the band were forced to reschedule when band member Mark Wystrach’s newborn baby experienced complications during birth.

Midland are the latest in a long line of artists affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Their news comes just a day after C2C: Country to Country was postponed, the night before the festival was due to start.

We’ll keep you posted on the rescheduled dates as soon as we have more information.