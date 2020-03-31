Matt Stell releases Everywhere But On music video

Matt Stell has released the music video for his latest single Everywhere But On.

The video is directed by Austin Peckham and filmed in Nashville, TN and Savannah, GA. It captures Matt brooding over a heartache he cannot find a way to outrun.

Watch the music video below:

Everywhere But On is already Top 40 on the Country Radio charts. It was co-written by Stell, Paul Sikes and Lance Miller and is the follow-up to Matt’s number one smash Prayed For You.

Both tracks are featured on Matt’s Everywhere But On EP, which feature a collaboration with Jimmie Allen and a cover of Ariana Grande’s God is a Woman.

In response to the global pandemic impacting in person shows, Matt is hosting a weekly livestream music series on his Instagram @MattStellMusic. The series kicked it off on 25th March.

Matt’s first headlining run, Matt Stell Everywhere But On Tour, will play the remaining shows later this year while Matt will hit the road on select dates this fall with Toby Keith and as part of Rascal Flatts: Farewell Life Is A Highway Tour.