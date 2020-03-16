Margo Price to release new album That’s How Rumors Get Started in May

Margo Price will release her new album That’s How Rumors Get Started on 8th May on Loma Vista Recordings.

To mark the album announcement, Margo has released the music video for new single Twinkle Twinkle. Directed by Matthew Siskin (Father John Misty, Beyoncé), the video was inspired by a four-hour-long free-associative text thread between Price and Siskin.

Watch it below:

Twinkle Twinkle was inspired by a candid, backstage conversation with Marty Stuart about the tough truths of touring. The song is a stinging indictment of nostalgia and the illusory nature of success.

That’s How Rumors Get Started is produced by Sturgill Simpson (co-produced by Margo and David Ferguson) and is Margo’s first for Loma Vista Recordings. Margo primarily cut That’s How Rumors Get Started at Los Angeles’ EastWest Studios while she was pregnant with daughter Ramona.

The band was assembled by Sturgill and includes guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D’Angelo, John Mayer), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye), and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).

The track listing for That’s How Rumors Get Started is:

1. That’s How Rumors Get Started

2. Letting Me Down

3. Twinkle Twinkle

4. Stone Me

5. Hey Child

6. Heartless Mind

7. What Happened To Our Love?

8. Gone To Stay

9. Prisoner Of The Highway

10. I’d Die For You