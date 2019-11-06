EF Country

Marcus King to tour the UK and Ireland in February 2020

Marcus King
Snakefarm Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Interview: Scotty McCreery on UK fans, songwriting, touring and plans for new music
Next Article
Temecula Road make their Grand Ole Opry debut

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you