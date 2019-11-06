Marcus King to tour the UK and Ireland in February 2020

Marcus King has announced that he will return to the UK and Ireland for a headline tour in February 2020.;

The tour will kick off in Leeds at The Wardrobe on 21st February and include stops in Glasgow, Dublin, London, Manchester, Nottingham and Bristol. The news follows the recent announcement that King will release his debut solo record El Dorado on 17th January 2020 via Snakefarm Records.

King has released new track Wildflowers & Wine, the second to be lifted from El Dorado and the follow-up to The Well.

Discussing the song’s lyrics, King shares, “Driving from South Carolina to see a girl in Virginia. Stopping only to grab a bottle of red wine, and to pick some wildflowers by the interstate. With some help from Dan Auerbach and Ronnie Bowman, the song really came to life lyrically. This is one of my favourite memories and I’m so happy to share it with you.”

The full list of dates for the 2020 headline tour is:

Feb 21st – The Wardrobe, Leeds

Feb 22nd – Oran More, Glasgow

Feb 23rd – Whelans, Dublin

Feb 25th – Electric Ballroom, London

Feb 26th – Academy 3, Manchester

Feb 27th – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Feb 28th – Thekla, Bristol

Tickets will go on sale on November 8th at 9am from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/13Knm.