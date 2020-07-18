Manny Blu to release new EP New Ink in November

Canadian Country star Manny Blu will release his new EP New Ink on 13th November 2020.

Ahead of the EP release, Manny has debuted new track Born to Ride. The song was written by Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne. Watch the video below:

Born To Ride is a track about finding that ‘ride or die’ person who will have your back as much as you have theirs.

New Ink features 5 tracks that straddle rock and Country. The EP also blends an influence of Outlaw Country and is influenced by the likes of Brantley Gilbert, The Cadillac Three and Jason Aldean.

“Music is one of the most powerful elements to someone’s life,” said Blu when talking of the story behind the EP. “I think it can make what someone is going through ok, it can motivate, and empower people – so I tried to add a little piece of each of those things into New Ink.”

The EP was recorded at OmniSound Studios in Nashville and produced by Aaron Eshuis (Scotty McCreery, A Thousand Horses, Ryan Hurd). It tells the stories of real-life through love and heartbreak.

The track listing for New Ink is:

1. Burnout Town

2. Sink

3. Born To Ride

4. Ain’t Got You

5. Old Money