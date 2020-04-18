Mae Estes releases new track Recycled

Independent Country singer-songwriter Mae Estes has released her new track Recycled.

An ode to remembering where you came from, Recycled was co-written by Mae with Autumn McEntire, Hannah Baylock and Josh Matheny. The stripped-down track allows Mae’s vocal to shine and it’s a spinetingler of a song.

Take a listen:

“I can honestly say I can personally relate my childhood to every reference the song makes. My Dad has an old, red Folgers coffee can that he kept screws, bolts and spare change in. We often had a Country Crock butter tub in the fridge, used as a storage container for dinner’s leftovers. The second verse specifically was written with my little sister in mind, who was about to be married at the time we wrote it. I smile every time I sing the ‘Mamaw’s recipes’ line because I’m very close to my Mamaw and it’s special to get to give her a shout out in a song.”

The cover art for Recycled shows a photo of Mae’s Great Grandmother Eva Mae, who she was named after.

Based in Nashville, Mae hails from Hope, Arizona. She moved to Nashville in 2015 to follow her dreams and has been inspired by artists like Lee Ann Womack and Keith Whitley.

With her music Mae merges the timelessness of classic Country music with modern melodies and production. Her songs are raw, uncensored and vulnerable.