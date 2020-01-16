EF Country

Luke Bryan to release new album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here in April

Luke Bryan
Capitol Nashville
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Lilly Hiatt to release new album Walking Proof in March
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you