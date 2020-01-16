Luke Bryan to release new album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here in April

During a Facebook Live chat with fans today, Luke Bryan announced that he is releasing seventh studio album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here on 24th April 2020.

The album will arrive prior to his Proud to Be Right Here tour, which kicks off in May. No further details about the album have been released just yet but you can bet that his recent singles Knockin’ Boots and What She Wants Tonight will be included.

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is the follow-up to the chart-topping What Makes You Country, which was released in 2017. That album was his third consecutive album to debut at No.1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart, and marked his fifth No.1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.

Luke’s 32-date tour begins in Cincinnati, OH on 28th May. He will be joined on the run by Morgan Wallen along with Caylee Hammack and Runaway June on select dates.

The full list of dates is:

5/28/2020 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

5/29/2020 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/30/2020 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

6/5/2020 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

6/18/2020 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/19/2020 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/20/2020 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/25/2020 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*

7/16/2020 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/17/2020 – Mtn View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/18/2020 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

7/23/2020 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/24/2020 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/25/2020 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/30/2020 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

7/31/2020 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

8/4/2020 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/5/2020 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

8/6/2020 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

8/14/2020 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/2020 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/23/2020 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/28/2020 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/29/2020 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/30/2020 – Charleston, SC – to be announced….

9/24/2020 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

9/25/2020 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9/26/2020 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

10/1/2020 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

10/2/2020 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

10/8/2020 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

10/9/2020 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center**

10/10/2020 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater**

Morgan Wallen on all dates except **

Morgan only*

Caylee Hammack May 28- July 31

Runaway June August 4- October 10