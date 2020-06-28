Logan Brill performing on the DC Sessions in July

Fresh from her Happy (Half) Hour with Destination Country‘s patrons, Logan Brill is performing on the DC Sessions on Thursday 2nd July 2020 at 9pm BST.

The rising star possesses a huge voice and impressive songwriting skills, and she’s found an audience here in the UK following several trips over during the past few years.

Watch the promo below:

Fans can expect a 30-minute acoustic performance from Logan where she’ll be performing songs from her catalogue including the classic ‘Walk of Shame’. Tickets are on sale now from https://www.stageit.com/destination_country/logan_brill_dc_sessions/83686.

Logan follows in the footsteps of recent DC Sessions performers Lisa Wright, Lauren Jenkins and Kenny Foster.

Keep your eyes peeled for more exclusives from Logan coming up courtesy of Destination Country over the course of the week.