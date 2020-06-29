Logan Brill chats about her new single The Space and performs live for Destination Country’s Happy (Half) Hour

Logan Brill was last in the UK as part of the CMT Next Women of Country tour with Cassadee Pope and Twinnie.

Last week Logan joined the Destination Country team and some of their patrons for a Happy (Half) Hour where she answered questions, performed two tracks and played some games. Watch the full thing below:

This week she’s performing as part of the DC Sessions on Thursday at 9pm BST, tickets on sale now, and she’s releasing her new single The Space with Emily Hackett.

Talking about the new track Logan says:

“It was a huge challenge to suddenly be like ‘ok how do we write a song and collaborate, and then how do we record the song when none of us can be together, using the limited resources that we have?’ I don’t really have a studio setup so it’s working out how to be creative. Emily and I had a lot of conversations about that. We had scheduled a write with my producer Jason Lehning, before quarantine started, it was on the calendar. We couldn’t get together in person so we got on Zoom. I brought in an idea that I’d been working on about all the stillness that I’m finding myself in and all the space that I have in my life that I did not have before. It’s about how many questions that’s brought up for me when suddenly your social life and your career are all gone to a certain extent. You’re left thinking about what your life now looks like and what this means for me and building from there. The idea resonated with Emily and Jason and we wrote the song on Zoom and then recorded the song remotely. We each recorded our own parts and we made a little video. We put it together and we hope it brings people some comfort in this weird time, we’re all in it together.”

Destination Country will be premiering The Space on Thursday 2nd July at 9am.