Listen: Willie Jones debuts new single Back Porch

Willie Jones has debuted his new single Back Porch.

The follow-up to previous releases Bachelorettes on Broadway, Down For It and Whole Lotta Love, Back Porch is available to download and stream now via 4 Sound / Empire. The track mixes Willie’s authentic country voice with hip-hop beats and a banjo solo.

The song’s message is enticing grab a cold drink, hang out with someone you love, and embrace one of life’s simplest pleasures. Take a listen:

“I wasn’t in the best place mentally, spiritually or physically but one afternoon, I was on my buddy’s back porch, chilling, in the open air and it really helped me to reassess things” explains Willie. “I think now more than ever people need some peace of mind and being outside, chilling with the ones you love in the comfortability of your own home or back porch is the way to get that. The song is a reminder to be thankful for everything you have.”

Willie co-wrote the song with Nick Autry (Keith Urban, Carrie Underworld, Garth Brooks) and producer Michael Lotten (Mitchell Tenpenny, Dustin Lynch).

To celebrate the launch of Back Porch, Willie is bringing his own back porch in Nashville to his fans via a virtual hangout. He will be joined on Instagram throughout the evening by Walker Hayes, Michael Ray, Blanco Brown, Filmore, Adam Doleac, Renee Blair, Abbey Anderson, Easton Corbin among others. The Back Porch BBQ will be LIVE on IG from 6-8pm CST / 11pm-1am GMT.