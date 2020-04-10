EF Country

Listen: Willie Jones debuts new single Back Porch

Willie Jones
4 Sound / Empire
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Premiere: rising Country star Chris Moreno debuts new single Where I've Been
Next Article
Laine Hardy releases music video for Ground I Grew Up On

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you