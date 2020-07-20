EF Country

Listen: Rob Mayes releases new track Don’t Give Up On Me

Rob Mayes
Rob Mayes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Sean Stemaly drops summer anthem As Far As I Know
Next Article
EF Country Podcast Episode 42: The Chicks return with fiery new album Gaslighter