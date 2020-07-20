Listen: Rob Mayes releases new track Don’t Give Up On Me

Rob Mayes has released new single Don’t Give Up On Me.

The singer/songwriter and actor dropped the track on Friday and it’s the follow-up to Damage I Done. Don’t Give Up On Me was co-written by legendary songwriter Earl Bud Lee (Garth Brooks’ Friends In Low Places), who also wrote Rob’s recent release Didn’t Do This On My Own.

Take a listen to the song below:

Don’t Give Up On Me is produced by Scott Harter, mixed by Mark Lonsway and mastered by Grammy-nominated Andrew Mendelson.

Speaking about the track Rob says:

“Don’t Give Up On Me is a beseeching, a prayer and a plea, that in difficult and trying times (which 2020 has certainly proven to be), offers us a reminder to keep the faith, and that we might ask for God’s grace and salvation now more than ever.

“During an early trip to Nashville a handful of years back, I had heard J Michael Harter sing this song and knew that I had to cut it. It’s one of the most powerful songs I’ve ever heard – I sure can’t take credit for writing this gem, but I can lend my voice to it, because it speaks to me, and reminds me to have faith, because that’s really the only way.”

Rob has been garnering plenty of attention with his releases over the past 18 months. In 2019 he released his debut EP Closer and recent single Didn’t Do This On My Own, which premiered on Chris Country, has had more than 250,000 streams on Spotify alone.