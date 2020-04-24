Listen: Rob Mayes releases new single Didn’t Do This On My Own following Chris Country radio premiere

LA-based singer/songwriter Rob Mayes has released his brand new single Didn’t Do This On My Own.

The outlaw anthem, which has its first radio play on Chris Country’s Drivetime last night, was written by Rob with Smith Curry, Nick Autry (Black River Entertainment) and Earl Bud Lee (one of the co-writers of Garth Brooks’ iconic hit Friends in Low Places). It’s available to stream and download now.

Take a listen to the song below:

Commenting on the track Rob shares, “Didn’t Do This On My Own is a fierce outlaw homage reminding us that we should in fact take full credit for very little in life. Between family, friends, others, and God – we’ve been helped along the way and should remember to give credit where credit is due. Didn’t Do This On My Own doesn’t mess around: it packs a punch and takes no prisoners.”

Didn’t Do This On My Own is the follow-up to March release Addicted to the Chase. It was produced by Smith Curry and mastered by Grammy-nominated Andrew Mendelson.

Rob has been working hard building his profile in the UK and Europe recently with a sold-out show on StageIt as part of Destination Country’s weekly Live In Your Living Room series.

This weekend Rob will be performing at virtual festival Stagecouch, which he has curated and organised. It features Craig Campbell, Desmond Child, Wood Newton and many more. Stagecouch starts at noon PST / 8pm UK time on Saturday 25th April. For more information and tickets please visit https://stagecouchfest.com.