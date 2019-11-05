Listen: Cash Campbell unveils new single Bump

Cash Campbell has released fun new track Bump, which is available to stream and download now.

The song is a feel-good track about rolling with life’s punches. Take a look at the colourful lyric video below:

“I’m so excited to share Bump with the world because I feel like it’s a message we can all relate to,” shares Campbell. “Sometimes life throws you a curve-ball and things don’t go as planned. I hope this song is a reminder that perspective is everything. I can’t wait for fans to turn it up and sing along!”

Bump is written by Ben Burgess, Matt Dragstrem and Matt Jenkins, and produced by Peer Astrom. It’s the first taste of Campbell’s new record, which is due to be unveiled soon.

Campbell was named to CMT’s Artist Discovery initiative and he played his first international headline shows in the UK earlier this year.

To date he’s toured with the likes of Chris Lane, Granger Smith, Billy Currington, Gary Allan and Dylan Scott.