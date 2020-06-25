Lindsay Ell to release new album ‘heart theory’ in August

Lindsay Ell will release her second album ‘heart theory’ on 14th August 2020.

The album will be available to pre-order from tonight as new track ‘wAnt me back’, co-written with Kane Brown, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes debuts. It will premiere at 11pm UK time / 5pm CST on BBC Radio. The track follows the lead single ‘i don’t love you’, which is available now.

‘heart theory’ is Lindsay’s first new original album in three years and the follow-up to her debut The Project, which featured the hits Waiting On You and Criminal. Featuring 12 tracks, the album is a personal concept album that goes through each stage of grief: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing, and acceptance.

Lindsay co-wrote 11 of the songs, enlisting help from acclaimed writers & artists including Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Brandy Clark among others on the project.

“If theory is the science of music, heart theory is the science of a heart,” Lindsay says of the record. “I hope this roadmap can be a comfort if you need it, reassurance when you need to remember to believe in yourself or maybe just a glimpse into a memory that’s made you who you are.”

The concept of ‘heart theory’ extends to every aspect of the album – its cover art features the spectrum of corresponding colors to each stage, mirroring the music’s movement itself from dark to light, while its tracklist subtly reveals the album title through use of seemingly random capitalization.

Due to quarantine, Lindsay completed heart theory with legendary producer Dann Huff from a distance and two different locations.

the ‘heart theory’ track listing is:

a journey through the seven stages of grief

shock

1. “Hits me” (Lindsay Ell, Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder)

denial

2. “how good” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)

3. “i don’t lovE you” (Adam Hambrick, Melissa Fuller, Neil Medley)

anger

4. “wAnt me back” (Lindsay Ell, Kane Brown, Matt McGinn, Lindsay Rimes)

5. “get oveR you” (Lindsay Ell, Gordie Sampson, Kelly Archer)

6. “wrong girl” (Lindsay Ell, Steph Jones, Matt McGinn, Luke Niccoli)

bargaining

7. “body language of a breakup” (Lindsay Ell, Laura Veltz, Sam Ellis)

depression

8. “good on you” (Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath)

testing

9. “The oTHEr side” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn)

10. “gO to” (Lindsay Ell, Nicolle Gaylon, Jordan Reynolds)

acceptance

11. “make you” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)

12. “ReadY to love” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn, Joey Hyde)