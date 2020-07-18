Lindsay Ell launches Make You Movement

Lindsay Ell has launched the Make You Movement, inspired by her song ‘make you’ which features on her upcoming album ‘heart theory’ released on 14th August.

‘make you’ was co-written by Ell with Brandy Clark and it’s the first time she’s publicly addressed being a survivor of sexual violence. The song finds Ell intimately exploring the deeply personal effects on her life after being raped at 13 years old.

Watch the video below:

Ell explains how meeting young survivors made her realise she couldn’t keep her own experience hidden any longer:

“Three years ago at a visit to help launch the music program at Youth For Tomorrow, I sat down in a conference room with a few girls aged 12-18 who had all been victims of rape or sex trafficking. I shared my story, they shared their stories, and I was so inspired. Walking out of that room that day I knew the time had come to share my story more widely, otherwise I would be denying myself an opportunity to connect and help other girls or boys, like those in that room. It’s a very difficult thing to do, but an incredibly necessary thing to talk about. We don’t realize how much this stuff is happening in our own community, and that is partly due to not discussing it.

Talking about writing with Clark she says:

“Once I decided it was time to share my story, there was specifically one co-writer who came to mind. I called Brandy, an absolute wordsmith and songwriter genius, and asked her if she would write this song with me. She fearlessly and immediately said yes. The day we wrote ‘make you’ I knew we had written something special that will hopefully help others to not feel alone in their survival. And more personally, it was finally the moment in my life where I got to validate that little girl inside – letting her know that ‘I see her and I love her.’

Coinciding with the release of the song, Ell has launched charitable fund Make You Movement. The fund’s mission is to help organisations that support at-risk youth, domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors by provided funds on an as-needed basis.

Ell has committed to donate all her proceeds from ‘make you’ to the Make You Movement. The first partner organisation receiving funds from Make You Movement will be The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), which is the United States’ largest anti-sexual violence organisation.

“I believe music has the power to heal. The reason I decided to share my story at this point in my life is that I want it to be able to help a lot of people; and the best way to help people is to not only raise my voice, but to raise money in an effort to raise awareness and understanding. I want to support programs that help girls & boys who may have been victims and support safety and prevention programs that aim to keep potential victims safe. Finally writing ‘make you’ has given me the courage to not let my past decide my future, so I am taking action in order to do just that. My hope is that my actions and song will inspire the same in others.”

The Make You Movement is administered by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please visit http://www.cfmt.org/makeyoumovement.