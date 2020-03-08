Lindsay Ell debuts stunning music video for I Don’t Love You

Lindsay Ell has released the music video for her latest single I Don’t Love You.

The stunning clip premiered on Billboard and it’s directed by Justin Keys. Take a look at the video below:

“I am really proud of this music and I Don’t Love You was the perfect thing I wanted to come out and say first,” Ell tells Billboard referencing her soon to be released sophomore album. “Working with Dann Huff has challenged me musically in ways I’ve never showcased before, and I feel ‘I Don’t Love You’ pushes those boundaries in a whole new voice I’ve never used before.”

The video showcases not only Lindsay’s guitar skills but also her powerful vocal performance. It is set in a field of flowers with symbolic petals falling that evoke “they love me, they love me not” feelings.

I Don’t Love You is the first track to be lifted from Lindsay’s upcoming new album, the follow-up to The Project.

“You know how there are different stages of grief?” Ell says. “This is the first stage. You’re still in denial, figuring out the reality of falling out of love with someone, and that it’s okay to miss things about them. It takes strength to be honest with yourself about feeling that.”

Ell is currently touring Germany and the Netherlands performing as part of the C2C Festival in Berlin and Amsterdam.