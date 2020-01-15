Lilly Hiatt to release new album Walking Proof in March

Lilly Hiatt will release new album Walking Proof on 27th March 2020 via New West Records it has been announced.

The 11-track collection was produced by former Cage The Elephant member Lincoln Parish (Lucinda Williams, Lissie) and features guest appearances by Amanda Shires, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Luke Schneider, and Lilly’s father, the legendary singer-songwriter John Hiatt.

Watch the video for first single Brightest Star below:

Walking Proof is the follow up to Lilly’s breakthrough album Trinity Lane. Following a hectic few months of touring and promotion, Lilly found some down time, which is how the new record started to come together.

“When I got that little gap in my schedule, it gave me the chance to appreciate some mental stillness,” Lilly says. “I can be a pretty anxious person, but I found a sense of peace by deconstructing all of these interactions and emotions I’d experienced and reconfiguring them into songs. It helped me make sense of everything and learn to relax.”

Walking Proof is a mix of Lilly’s rough, rock and roll exterior and her tender, country roots.

Lilly will be touring in the US in support of Walking Proof starting in April. She will also embark on a run of solo acoustic dates in the US supporting Hiss Golden Messenger prior to her headline shows.

Walking Proof will be available on compact disc, across digital platforms, and vinyl. A Limited Edition Aqua/Turquoise Vinyl Pressing featuring a Black & White 12×12 insert of the cover artwork will be available at Independent Retailers.

A strictly limited to 500 coloured copies, autographed by Lilly and featuring a Black & White cover artwork insert packaged with a box of coloured pencils is available for pre-order at www.NewWestRecords.com.

The full track listing for Walking Proof is:

1. Rae

2. P-Town

3. Little Believer

4. Some Kind of Drug

5. Candy Lunch

6. Walking Proof

7. Drawl

8. Brightest Star

9. Never Play Guitar

10. Move

11. Scream