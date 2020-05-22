Liam Mogan releases new single Burn at Home

L.A. based pop/country artist Liam Mogan has released his new single Burn at Home.

The song is available to download and stream now and it’s about perspective and enjoying the little things in life. The lyrics tell a story about vacationing from the comfort of your home.

Take a listen to the track below:

Burn at Home was written by Alexa Michelle, Taylor Sparks, and Liam Mogan. It’s produced by Taylor Sparks, Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, One Republic, Jason Mraz), and Nate Lennox.

Liam works full-time in construction and uses his nights and weekends to make music. Burn at Home was inspired by life’s hecticness and how people feel the need to constantly be on the move.

Liam was inspired early on in his life by the Beach Boys, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams, getting hooked on the melodies and raw, honest songwriting. Earlier this year he released the tracks False Hope and 16, and Burn at Home builds on the foundations those created.