Lee Brice to tour the UK in July – tickets on sale now!

Lee Brice is coming to the UK for a major headline tour in July 2020.

The run will see him play in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester. Tickets for all shows are on sale right now.

Over his career to date, Brice has sold more than 14 million records. He has achieved Gold and Platinum on every album and single he’s released.

Brice amassed more than 2 billion streams on Pandora and was inducted into the streaming service’s “Billionaires Club” on 8th June 2018. He is now among the Top 25 most-streamed country artists of all time on Pandora and is only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive Pandora Billionaire plaque.

He’s had five number ones on radio including A Woman Like You, Hard to Love, I Drive Your Truck, I Don’t Dance and Drinking Class. His current single is I Hope You’re Happy Now with Carly Pearce.

The full dates for July 2020 are:

Tues 7th – London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thu 9th – Birmingham O2 Institute

Fri 10th – Manchester O2 Ritz

Sat 11th – Glasgow Fruitmarket

Get your tickets now from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/q3e2N.