EF Country

Lee Brice returns with new single One of Them Girls

Lee Brice
Curb
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Win tickets to watch Rob Mayes 'Live In Your Living Room' courtesy of Destination Country
Next Article
Holdyn Barder releases debut single Like You Do

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you