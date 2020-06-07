Lauren Jenkins to showcase new songs in DC Sessions show on Thursday

Lauren Jenkins is collaborating with Destination Country once again as she returns for a second live show.

The first artist to do a second show with the UK Country music media collective, Lauren helped Destination Country launch back in February. Fans can see Lauren performing as part of the DC Sessions on StageIt at 9pm BST on Thursday 11th June 2020.

She will be showcasing new songs and it will be the first opportunity for her fans to hear what she’s been working on since the release of her debut album No Saint. The next record will be Lauren’s first as an independent artist after parting ways with Big Machine earlier this year.

Tickets for the show are on sale now for only $3.50 (35 notes) on StageIt at https://www.stageit.com/destination_country/lauren_jenkins_new_song_showcase/83073.

Lauren is the second performer to take part in the DC Session this month. She follows a sold-out show from Kenny Foster and plays ahead of UK Country singer-songwriter Lisa Wright next week.