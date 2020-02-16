Lauren Alaina reveals Getting Good EP details

Lauren Alaina has revealed the details for her upcoming Getting Good EP.

Due for release on 6th March, the collection features five songs co-written by Lauren including the singles Ladies in the ’90s, The Other Side and Getting Good. Take a listen to Getting Good below:

The track listing for the EP is:

1. In My Veins (Lauren Alaina, Cary Barlowe, Hillary Lindsey, Jesse Frasure)

2. Getting Good* (Emily Weisband)

3. Somebody Else’s Problem (Lauren Alaina, Jesse Frasure, Geoff Warburton)

4. Ladies In The ’90s (Lauren Alaina, Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge)

5. Country In Me* (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Emily Weisband)

6. The Other Side* (Lauren Alaina, Zach Kale, Jon Nite)

Produced by Jesse Frasure

*Produced by David Garcia

The news comes following Lauren recently wrapping her first-ever headlining tour, the That Girl Was Me Tour. She played a sold out run with dates in Indianapolis, New York City, Boston, Nashville, Chattanooga and Atlanta.

Lauren is currently on the the road as support for Blake Shelton on the Friends & Heroes Tour 2020.