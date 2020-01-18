Lady Antebellum score 10th number one with What If I Never Get Over You

Lady Antebellum have launched 2020 by achieving their 10th career number one at Country radio with What If I Never Get Over You.

The song, which is the lead single from their latest album Ocean, has topped both Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles and Billboard’s Country Airplay. What If I Never Get Over You has also been certified Gold by the RIAA.

The trio celebrated the success recently with BMLG Records. What If I Never Get Over You is their first chart topper since Lady Antebellum signed with the label.

“The moment we heard What If I Never Get Over You we knew it was going to be an integral piece of Ocean,” Dave Haywood said. “It has been a long time since we released a mid-temp longing duet like this which is so much of who we are and how we started. It sort of felt like coming home and we are grateful to the team behind us and Country radio for believing in the song as much as we did from the start.”

What If I Never Get Over You was written by Ryan Hurd, Sam Ellis, Laura Veltz and Jon Green, and it was produced by Dan Huff.

Fans can see the band in North America on their Ocean 2020 tour, which kicks off in May. The full dates are:

5/21/2020 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

5/22/2020 Phoenix, AZ – Ak- Chin Pavilion

5/23/2020 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/28/2020 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

5/29/2020 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

5/30/2020 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

6/12/2020 Buffalo, NY – Sahlen Field

6/13/2020 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

6/14/2020 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/18/2020 Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/19/2020 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

6/20/2020 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/25/2020 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/26/2020 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/27/2020 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/09/2020 Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Just Added

7/10/2020 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

7/11/2020 Prior Lake, MN – Lakefront Music Fest

7/16/2020 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/17/2020 Pittsburgh, PA – S&T Music Bank Park

7/18/2020 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/23/2020 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/24/2020 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/25/2020 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

7/31/2020 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/01/2020 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

8/02/2020 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater

8/06/2020 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/07/2020 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/08/2020 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/15/2020 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/16/2020 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/21/2020 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/22/2020 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/27/2020 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8/28/2020 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29/2020 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/04/2020 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

9/05/2020 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/06/2020 Syracuse,NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/10/2020 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Bowling Arena

9/11/2020 Southaven, MS – Landers Center

9/12/2020 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena