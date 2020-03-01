Kyle Daniel will be back in the UK for C2C this month

Kentucky-born Kyle Daniel will be back in the UK this month to play at C2C: Country to Country.

The musician was in the UK back in October for Country Music Week, where he showcased his fantastic songs and incredible voice. Watch a live performance of God Bless America (Damn Rock N’ Roll) below:

Kyle is fast becoming a favourite on the live circuit. “At our live shows,” he says, “we’ve been taking the songs off the EP to the next level and dissecting them and seeing parts that we can enhance. And that chorus in ‘God Bless America’ is one of the best sing-along ones we got. It’s a snapshot of the rebellious nature of being an American.”

Over his career so far Kyle has toured as guitarist for Clare Dunn, Jimmy Hall and Casey James, as well as opened for the likes of Jason Isbell and Miranda Lambert.

Kyle was well-received at Country Music Week and talking about the experience he says:

“The amount of love that I have received since returning from the UK has been unbelievable! The fans that caught wind of our first appearances over the pond, or those who were able to catch one of our shows, are more than just fans; they’re family. I have never been welcomed with such open arms and acceptance in my entire life.

“I feel like the family that we are building overseas REALLY get it, and understand me as a person as well as an artist! They appreciate the importance of artistry/songwriting and I cannot thank everyone enough for the continued support. This time, we are going to have a few surprises up our sleeve, so I really hope everyone keeps a close eye on the schedule to see when we will ROCK this time around!”

Kyle will appearing with his full band at C2C making 4 over the weekend. He will perform on the Spotlight Stage and around The O2.