Kyle Daniel is performing on StageIt for Destination Country’s Live In Your Living Room series tonight

He was one of the breakout stars of Country Music Week and tonight Kyle Daniel is performing on StageIt for Destination Country‘s Live In Your Living Room series.

The singer/songwriter/musician didn’t get the chance to perform at C2C: Country to Country last month but UK fans will be able to see him tonight at 9pm UK time. He’ll be performing selections from his catalogue and chatting to fans during his 30-minute set.

You can get tickets at https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/kyle_daniel_live_in_your_living_room/71650.

All the money from tickets and tips during the show, goes directly to Kyle. The Live In Your Living Room series is a way of keeping revenue streams open for artists during the COVID-19 pandemic that currently has much of the world in lockdown.

The series kicked off last month with Kaitlyn Baker and last night Austin Jenckes performed. Future artists include Thompson Square, Lauren Jenkins, Rob Mayes, Haley & Michaels, Tim Prottey-Jones and Jess Thristan.

For the full dates and more information visit https://destination-country.com.