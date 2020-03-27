Kip Moore to release new album Wild World in May

Kip Moore will release fourth studio album Wild World on 29th May 2020.

The news comes as the title track has been released to digital platforms for download and streaming. You can listen to Wild World below:

Kip co-wrote all but one of Wild World’s 13 tracks. He’s self produced the album with help from David Garcia, Luke Dick and Blair Daly on respective tracks. The album was recorded live with a full band.

“I know it’s an unsettling time for a lot of people right now, and so my hope is that this music can bring even just one person some peace,” shared Moore. “I try to make music that reaches people in a pure sense – something that’s light and easy to carry with you, but 1000 pounds of weight at the same time, and I think Wild World is just a depiction of what I see. Life is one crazy, wild ride. But it can be so simple if we look for the right things, and I think that is more important than ever right now.”

The track listing for Wild World is:

1. Janie Blu (Dan Couch, Kip Moore)

2. Southpaw (Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

3. Fire And Flame (Cary Barlowe, Brett James, Kip Moore, Will Weatherly)

4. Wild World (Josh Miller, Kip Moore)

5. Red White Blue Jean American Dream (Jimi Bell, Barton Davies, Luke Dick, Philip Lammonds)

6. She’s Mine

(Dan Couch, Kip Moore, Scott Stepakoff)

7. Hey Old Lover (Dan Couch, Kip Moore)

8. Grow On You (Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

9. More Than Enough (David Garcia, Josh Miller, Kip Moore)

10. Sweet Virginia (Kip Moore, Manny Medina, Erich Wigdahl)

11. South (Adam Browder, Dan Couch, Manny Medina, Kip Moore, Dave Nassie, Erich Wigdahl)

12. Crazy For You Tonight (Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

13. Payin’ Hard (Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Kip Moore)