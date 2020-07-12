Kevin McGuire is next up on the DC Sessions

UK Country singer-songwriter Kevin McGuire is the next artist to perform on the DC Sessions.

Kevin will be performing at 9pm BST on Thursday 16th July 2020 and fans can expect his new single On Time as well as favourites from his catalogue so far. You can pick up tickets for $3.50 at https://www.stageit.com/destination_country/kevin_mcguire_dc_sessions/83687.

Watch the promo:

Kevin follows in the footsteps of recent DC Sessions performers Logan Brill, Lisa Wright, Lauren Jenkins and Kenny Foster. Each show sees an artist play a 30-minute acoustic set where fans have the chance to send messages and tip.

The next run of performers is expected to be announced for the DC Sessions soon so keep your eyes on the DC socials over the coming days.